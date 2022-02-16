In Treatment Not Returning at HBO

The doctor is out: HBO’s revival of In Treatment won’t return for another season.

The network’s chief content officer Casey Bloys confirmed the news to our sister site Variety, explaining that the revival “was really a response to when we were talking about the pandemic and how do you shoot… what kinds of shows lend themselves to production. Then out of that conversation came In Treatment and The White Lotus. And I think working with Uzo [Aduba] was the big one there, and that was great, but no plans to continue doing that.”

Emmy winner Uzo Aduba starred in the revival as psychotherapist Dr. Brooke Taylor, who saw a trio of patients on a rotating basis, with each episode centering on a single session. Anthony Ramos played patient Eladio, an in-home nurse struggling with insomnia; John Benjamin Hickey played patient Colin, a brash tech executive fresh out of prison; and Quintessa Swindell played teen patient Laila, who was sent to Brooke by her grandmother after she learned Laila is a lesbian. A fourth set of episodes followed Brooke’s own story and her check-ins with her sobriety coach.

The revival — considered the fourth season of the series, after three seasons led by Gabriel Byrne that aired from 2008 to 2010 — debuted last May, airing four episodes a week until its June 28 finale. Aduba earned an Emmy nomination last year for best lead actress in a drama series.

