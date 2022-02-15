How I Met Your Father Renewed for Supersized Season 2 at Hulu

This calls for a celebratory drink at Pemberton’s: Hulu has renewed How I Met Your Father for Season 2, TVLine has learned. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

In a vote of confidence, the streamer has ordered a whopping 20 episodes — an unusually high episode count for a streaming series — which is double the size of Season 1’s 10-episode order.

“[Series creators] Isaac [Aptaker] and Elizabeth [Berger]’s inspired vision for How I Met Your Father has proven to be true appointment viewing that fans cannot get enough of week to week,” Jordan Helman, Head of Scripted Content at Hulu Originals, said in a statement. “The lives of these characters, as portrayed by the immensely talented cast led by Hilary Duff, are just starting to unfold and we’re thrilled to bring more of this group’s journey to our viewers with a supersized second season.”

The HIMYM follow-up “catapults us back to the year 2022,” where Duff’s Sophie and her close-knit group of friends — Jesse (Veronica Mars‘ Chris Lowell), Valentina (grown-ish‘s Francia Raisa), Charlie (The Royals‘ Tom Ainsley), Ellen (Space Force‘s Tien Tran) and Sid (God Friended Me‘s Suraj Sharma) — “are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options,” according to the official logline. Kim Cattrall (Sex and the City) co-stars as an older version of Sophie, who is telling her son the story of [see series title]; Josh Peck (Drake & Josh), Leighton Meester (Gossip Girl), Daniel Augustin (David Makes Man) and Ashley Reyes (American Gods) all recur.

TVLine recently spoke with Aptaker and Berger about being Hulu’s first multi-camera comedy. “We’re figuring out what an old-school sitcom looks like on Hulu, and in terms of season length [on broadcast], you usually do 22-24 episodes,” Aptaker said. “We don’t need to do that, so we’re able to map out these really intricate, 10-episode puzzles.”

With that said, the EPs were open to longer seasons in the future. “We did 10, which obviously is very normal in this model, but it also flies by,” Berger added. “We did our 10 and went, ‘Oh my God, that was quick for multi-cam. We could have done a couple more,’ so I think we’ll take that into consideration.”

New episodes of How I Met Your Father drop on Tuesdays. The Season 1 finale is set for March 15.

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect HIMYF‘s Season 2 renewal. Hit the comments with your reactions to the news, as well as your thoughts on Season 1.