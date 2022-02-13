Marvel's Moon Knight: Disney+ Drops New Trailer During Super Bowl

The big game got even more super on Sunday thanks to a surprise drop from Marvel and Disney+.

A new trailer for the streamer’s upcoming Moon Knight series debuted during Super Bowl LVI, offering eager fans a closer look at the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, arriving on Wednesday, March 30.

According to the series’ official description, Moon Knight “follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac as Steven/Marc, along with Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy.

One cast member, French actor Gaspard Ulliel, died earlier this year due to injuries sustained from a skiing accident in the Savoie region of the Alps. Ulliel portrays the villainous Anton Mogart (aka Midnight Man) and will still appear in Season 1.

The show’s six-episode first season was directed by Mohamed Diab and the team of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. Jeremy Slater serves as head writer, executive-producing alongside Isaac, Diab, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Brad Winderbaum.

Hit PLAY on the new Moon Knight trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.