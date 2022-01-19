Gaspard Ulliel, French Actor and Moon Knight Co-Star, Dead at 37

French actor Gaspard Ulliel, who will next be seen in Disney+’s upcoming Moon Knight series, has died at age 37 following a ski accident, according to French news agency AFP.

Ulliel had reportedly been hospitalized on Tuesday after colliding with another skier in the Savoie region of the Alps, but ultimately succumbed to a significant head injury. TVLine has reached out to Ulliel’s representatives for additional details.

The actor will appear in Moon Knight as villain Anton Mogart aka Midnight Man. The six-episode series premieres Wednesday, March 30; as of early October, Moon Knight had completed its filming in Budapest, and was returning to Atlanta to wrap production. A rep for Disney+ did not immediately respond to TVLine’s request for comment regarding any unfinished scenes for Ulliel.

Prior to landing his role in Moon Knight, Ulliel’s credits included the French series Il Etait Une Seconde Fois (released in English as Twice Upon a Time), the 2016 film Juste la fin du Monde (for which he earned multiple awards and nominations), the 2014 film Saint Laurent, and the title role in 2007’s Hannibal Rising prequel, the fifth film of the Hannibal Lecter franchise.

Ulliel is survived by his 6 year-old son, Orso, and his girlfriend, Gaëlle Piétri.