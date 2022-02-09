West Side Story Set for Streaming Debut on Both Disney+ and HBO Max

Could it be? Yes, it could — Steven Spielberg’s Academy Award-nominated take on West Side Story is set to begin streaming in just a matter of weeks. Oscars 2021: Best, Worst, Weirdest Moments

Hot off of racking up seven Oscar nods — including for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose) — the acclaimed musical is set for a Wednesday, March 2 debut on both Disney+ (in the U.S. and most international countries, followed by a March 9 launch in Taiwan and March 30 Japan release) and on HBO Max.

In addition, ABC’s recent one-hour infotainment special, Something’s Coming: West Side Story – A Special Edition of 20/20, is now available to stream on Disney+.

Directed by Spielberg from a screenplay by Tony Award winner Tony Kushner, West Side Story tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City, starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as Tony and Maria, DeBose as Anita, David Alvarez as Bernardo, Mike Faist as Riff, Brian d’Arcy James as good ol’ Officer Krupke, Corey Stoll as Lieutenant Schrank and Josh Andrés Rivera as Chino.

OG West Side Story scene stealer and EGOT winner Rita Moreno plays Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works; she also served an executive producer.

In addition to its Academy Award nominations, Spielberg’s West Side Story to date has won 11 Critics’ Choice Awards and three Golden Globe awards, and it has been named one of the year’s Top 10 films by the American Film Institute and the National Board of Review (the latter of which also voted Zegler Best Actress of the Year.