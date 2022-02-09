Ratings: College Jeopardy! Places No. 2 Behind Olympics, Queens Goes Low

In the latest TV ratings, the premiere of ABC’s two-week Jeopardy! National College Championship primetime tournament drew 4.1 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating — right on par with Judge Steve Harvey‘s averages, and trailing only NBC’s Olympics coverage in the demo. Renew/Cancel Forecast!

Leading out of that, Abbott Elementary (2.5 mil/0.5) dipped, black-ish (1.8 mil/0.4) was steady and Queens hit a new audience low (987K) while matching its demo low; read post mortem with Naturi Naughton.

NBC’s aforementioned broadcast primetime coverage of the Beijing Winter Olympics Day 5 averaged 8 mil and a 1.5.

Elsewhere:

FOX | The Resident (3.3 mil/0.4) dipped in the demo, while The Real Dirty Dancing (1.5 mil/0.2) matched its dismal debut. Yea?

CBS | Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials drew the night’s second biggest audience (4.4 mil) along with a 0.4 demo rating.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.