Oscar Nominations 2022 Live Stream: Watch Announcements and Weigh In

Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish) and Leslie Jordan (Call Me Kat) will get a very early start on Tuesday morning when they announce nominees for the 94th Academy Awards.

Nominations for all 23 categories will be unveiled beginning at 8:18 am/7:18c. The announcement, which you can stream live via the video above, will be split into two parts; the second half (including nominations for Best Actress, Best Actor and Best Picture) will get underway at 8:31 am.

This year’s Oscars will air Sunday, March 27 at 8/7c on ABC, broadcasting from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. As confirmed by ABC Entertainment boss Craig Erwich in January, the ceremony will have a host for the first time in four years. He had no additional details at the time, though, including whether ABC’s late-night host (and previous Oscars emcee) Jimmy Kimmel might once again fill that role.

Watch the Oscar nominations announcement above (beginning at 8:18 ET), then drop a comment with your reactions to the nods!