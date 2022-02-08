Gender-Flipped Early Edition Reboot Lands Pilot Order at CBS

CBS may be back on the Early Edition beat next fall: the Eye network has handed a pilot order to a gender-flipped reboot of the late 1990s dramedy, our sister site Deadline reports.

The original Early Edition was created by Ian Abrams, Patrick Q. Page, and Vik Rubenfeld, and ran for four seasons on CBS between 1996 and 2000. A pre-Friday Night Lights Kyle Chandler played Gary Hobson, a man who mysteriously received each Chicago Sun-Times newspaper the day before it was published, and used the knowledge he received to prevent terrible events from taking place. Shanésia Davis-Williams, Fisher Stevens, Kristy Swanson, Myles Jeffrey and Billie Worley co-starred.

The new Early Edition hails from Hawaii Five-0 and Zoo scribe Melissa Glenn, and original series EPs DeVon Franklin and Bob Brush, and centers on “an ambitious but uncompromising journalist who starts receiving tomorrow’s newspaper today, [then] finds herself in the complicated business of changing the news instead of reporting it,” according to the official logline. (No one has been cast as of press time.)

Early Edition is one of a handful of reboots in development for next season. NBC recently handed a series order to a revival of the long-running sitcom Night Court, and a pilot order to Quantum Leap. ABC, meanwhile, may soon return to the courtroom with a revival of ’80s legal procedural L.A. Law.

Are you intrigued by the prospect of an Early Edition reboot? Hit the comments with your reactions. (And for those who might ask: No, unfortunately the OG Early Edition isn’t streaming anywhere.)