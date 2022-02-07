Tyler Perry's Sistas Stars KJ Smith and Chido Nwokocha Preview Gary's Wild Attempts to Win Back Andi

Usually when a couple breaks up on a television show, one or both of the brokenhearted lovebirds flies far away, unless there is a child involved or some sort of workplace stronghold.

As fans of Tyler Perry’s Sistas can attest, the wildly popular BET nighttime soap isn’t like other TV offerings, and that’s why Gary won’t leave Andi alone, even though they’re not engaged anymore. After shaming her for taking part in a threesome with Robin and moving out of her apartment, Gary keeps popping up.

At the start of Season 4, Gary gave Andi a $500,000 Rolls-Royce full of designer shopping bags. He even had a group of fake police officers pull over Andi to serenade her until Karen yelled at them to stop and made them leave. But Gary’s mission to win back Andi is far from over, and when Sistas airs this Wednesday at 9/8c, he’ll surprise her with more acts of love. But will it be too little, too late — and did he break into her apartment?

Chido Nwokocha and KJ Smith, who star as Gary and Andi respectively, have their theories on just how far the successful hedge fund manager is willing to go and when and if Andi shuts down his efforts once and for all.

“It’s been fun to create this character who makes fans tick,” Nwokocha tells TVLine with a chuckle. “I play the character everyone loves to hate, even more than they hate Hayden and Karen. And that’s saying a lot. No one gets a visceral reaction like Gary.”

After playing Gary for four seasons, Nwokocha says he knows the character’s good and bad sides.

“In many ways, Gary is Mr. Right. He’s tall, dark and handsome, and he has the money,” the actor explains. “But if you take a closer look, he’s all wrong for Andi because he’s controlling and manipulative. Gary could become a better person. He’s just not there yet. That’s not going to stop him from trying to win back Andi at all costs. Sometimes I’ll read the script, and I say, ‘Tyler? I’m back in her house again? I thought Gary moved out? This is the tenth time Gary said he was going to leave and move out.'”

If Gary were to go away, that would put Nwokocha out of work. So the trick is finding something better for Gary to do, such as becoming Zac’s friend. Smith also believes Gary has a part to play, even if Andi moves on without him or starts dating Robin.

“Andi still sees the potential in Gary, but potential is not enough if the person isn’t right for you,” Smith observes. “If you hang on too long, you’ll go through more stuff than you need to. And nobody has time for that. We’re all catching each other at different parts of our evolution of self. Timing matters. Have you ever had an ex that was still in your life in a different capacity? Unfortunately, this is the case with Gary.”

What do you think of Gary’s expensive attempts to win back Andi? Are you hoping Andi leaves him alone for good? Drop your thoughts in the comments.