Amanda Seyfried's Elizabeth Holmes Implodes in Hulu's The Dropout Trailer

Amanda Seyfried is out for blood in the first trailer for Hulu’s The Dropout.

And that’s to be expected: She plays Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, whose health-technology company was infamously exposed to be a scam. None of the company’s tech actually worked, and its claims of having developed revolutionary rapid blood tests, which allegedly required very small amounts of blood, were proven to be false.

Theranos was valued at $9 billion in 2015, but reports of the company’s potential fraud began coming out the following year. In January, Holmes was found guilty on four of 11 federal fraud charges. She is scheduled to be sentenced in September.

The show’s official logline calls it “an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?”

The Dropout also stars Naveen Andrews (Lost) as Sunny Balwani. Executive producers include showrunner Elizabeth Meriwether, Liz Heldens, Liz Hannah, Katherine Pope, Rebecca Jarvis, Victoria Thompson and Taylor Dunn. In addition to executive-producing, Michael Showalter also will direct several episodes.

The first three episodes of The Dropout will be available to stream on Thursday, March 3, with additional episodes premiering weekly afterwards.

