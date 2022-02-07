Better Call Saul Releases Cryptic Teaser (and Premiere Date?) for Final Season

We know that Better Call Saul is returning soon for its final season. We just don’t know when that return will be… or do we?

AMC released a brief teaser for the acclaimed drama on Monday, featuring the unmistakable boots and shiny suits of the fearsome killers known as the Cousins. The twin brothers stride nonchalantly through a crime scene that looks a lot like the palatial estate of their cousin Lalo. (If you remember, Lalo survived an assassination attempt orchestrated by Gus and Nacho at his home in the Season 5 finale.)

The video is accompanied by a caption telling us to “mark our calendar,” and yet it never gives us a premiere date for Season 6. But wait! In the video, a crime scene worker has laid out evidence tags bearing the letters “D” and “R,” and some eagle-eyed fans have interpreted that to mean the premiere date is April 18. (D is the fourth letter in the alphabet, and April is the fourth month of the year, while R is the 18th letter in the alphabet.) That would make sense, since April 18 is a Monday, and Better Call Saul has typically aired on Monday nights. (TVLine has reached out to AMC for comment.)

Better Call Saul last aired in April 2020, and last we heard, the sixth and final season will debut sometime early this year. Last July, star Bob Odenkirk suffered a small heart attack while on set and was rushed to the hospital, but he made a full recovery and returned to the set six weeks later.

Alright, amateur sleuths: Watch the teaser below, and then hit the comments to share your theories.