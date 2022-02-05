Ratings: Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony Rebroadcast Tops Friday

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s primetime Friday rebroadcast of the Beijing Winter Olympics‘ opening ceremony averaged 8.7 million total viewers and a 1.5 demo rating — down 16 and 30 percent from the prelim numbers for Tokyo’s “2020” summer games’ kickoff event (and down even more from the opening ceremony for the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang).

Still, those numbers do not include the ceremony’s initial, early-Friday airing and surely scads of Peacock streams, and they were of course plenty to dominate a very quiet Friday in both measures.

Of the Winter Games’ precious few Friday challengers, CBS’ Celebrity Big Brother mustered 2.3 million viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, while Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2 mil/0.5) dipped week-to-week, delivering one of its smallest audiences in… a short while, at least. (I left my abacus at the office.)

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Ha, good luck with that!

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!