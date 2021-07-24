Ratings: Olympics Opening Ceremony Rebroadcast Dominates Friday

RELATED STORIES Madeleine Mantock Exits Charmed: Here's How Macy Was Written Out

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s primetime rebroadcast of the one year-postponed Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony averaged 10.44 million total viewers and a 2.3 demo rating (per Programming Insider), dominating Friday night in both measures (though down sharply from the preliminary numbers for Rio’s own 2016 opener).

Opposite the “Summer Games”:

CBS | Secret Celebrity Renovation (2.1 mil/0.2) dipped. Love Island (1.4 mil/0.3) dropped a few eyeballs week-to-week yet was steady in the demo.

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2 mil/0.5) dipped.

THE CW | Pending certain adjustment due to MLB preemptions (e.g. you had Yankees/Red Sox in these here parts!), Charmed‘s eventful, sister-subtracting season finale (680K/0.1, TVLine reader grade “C+”) and Dynasty (500K/0.1) are both of course up.

