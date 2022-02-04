TVLine Items: Boondocks Reboot Nixed, Disney+'s Goosebumps Series and More

HBO Max’s The Boondocks reboot has been axed before even making its debut.

According to our sister site Deadline, the update — which was picked up for two 12-episode seasons and a new 50-minute special in September 2019 — is no longer moving forward at the streamer. Sony Pictures Animation is exploring other options for the series, sources tell the site.

The reboot was set to follow “the adventures of self-proclaimed ‘Civil Rights Legend’ Robert ‘Granddad’ Freeman, and his two rambunctious grandsons Huey and Riley,” per the official description. “The family has recently moved to an idyllic community in suburban Maryland only to see it taken over by the tyrannical Uncle Ruckus and his bizarre neo-fascist regime. Life under Ruckus turns out to be an everyday struggle to survive.”

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* The new Goosebumps series, based on R.L. Stine’s books, has landed at Disney+ with a 10-episode order, our sister site Variety reports. It follows “five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together — thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries, and pasts with each other — in order to save it, learning much about their own parents’ teenage secrets in the process.”

* One Day at a Time star Justina Machado and co-creator Gloria Calderón Kellett will reunite for The Horror of Dolores Roach, which has received a series order at Prime Video, Deadline reports. Machado will headline the podcast adaptation, while Kellett is among its exec-producers.

* Apple TV+ has set a Friday, April 1 premiere date for Slow Horses, its Gary Oldman-led series about a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 dubbed Slough House. Kristin Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce, Jack Lowden and Olivia Cooke also star.

* Bill Nighy (State of Play, Love Actually) has joined the Showtime drama The Man Who Fell to Earth as Thomas Newton, the first alien to arrive on Earth over 40 years ago. David Bowie played the role in the film version of Walter Tevis’ novel.

* ABC’s L.A. Law sequel pilot has cast John Harlan Kim (Nancy Drew, 9-1-1) as Chad Park, an up-and-coming attorney at the firm whose ambition sometimes gets ahead of his ethics, Variety reports.

* Season 2 of Apple TV+’s Dear… will premiere Friday, March 4, and feature segments with the late André Leon Talley, Viola Davis, Malala Yousafzai, Jane Fonda, Ava DuVernay, Billy Porter, Sandra Oh, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Laird Hamilton.

* They Call Me Magic, Apple TV+’s four-part documentary event that promises “an illuminating, holistic look into the life and career of Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson, one of the world’s most iconic figures,” will premiere Friday, April 22. Watch a teaser:

