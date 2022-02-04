Denis Leary Joins Law & Order: OC

Denis Leary has booked a familiar job: NYPD detective.

The actor has signed on to recur in Law & Order: Organized Crime‘s current second season as Frank Donnelly, a member of the NYPD who engages with Chris Meloni’s Det. Stabler. His first episode is slated to air March 3.

Leary previously played one of New York’s finest in ABC’s single-camera comedy The Job, which ran for two seasons in the early aughts. He also, of course, played a member of the NYFD for seven seasons on FX’s Rescue Me.

Leary’s TV credits also include FX’s Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll, TNT’s Animal Kingdom and, most recently, the Fox sitcom The Moodys.

Organized Crime marks Stabler’s return to the franchise after a decade away to lead the NYPD’s organized crime unit following the death of his wife, Kathy. Season 2 has seen a number of new faces join the fray, including Mykelti Williamson (Chicago PD) as Preston Webb, Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) as Congressman Leon Kilbride, Guillermo Diaz (Scandal) as Sgt. Bill Brewster and Dash Mihok (Ray Donovan) as Reggie Bogdani.

And as we reported last week, Jennifer Beals (The L Word, The Book of Boba Fett) is set to recur as the yet-to-be-named wife of Williamson’s drug kingpin and Marcy Corporation head.