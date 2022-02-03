Power Book IV: Force's Joseph Sikora Previews the Windy City Pitfall That Might Be Tommy's 'Ultimate Demise'

When Tommy Egan’s Mustang pulls into Chicago in Power Book IV: Force‘s premiere, the spinoff’s leading man says that not even the miles between New York and the Windy City will be far enough to distance Tommy from his demons.

“For better or worse, Tommy’s always searched out to make a family,” series star Joseph Sikora tells TVLine in the video above. “He’s always been trying to find where he fits in with a family. He was part of the St. Patrick Family. He was Tariq’s uncle. Ghost was truly his brother. They were raised together, even though Ghost was the favorite son.”

But — as longtime Powerverse fans know — Ghost is dead and New York is in Tommy’s rearview mirror. So as the franchise’s third spinoff gets underway on Sunday (Starz, 9/8c), the charismatic drug kingpin is traveling west to California but winds up making a pit stop in Illinois “to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades,” the show’s official logline reads. One thing leads to another, and “Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago’s drug game, inserting himself between the city’s two biggest crews.”

In addition to all of that, Sikora points out that Egan’s need for connection will follow him to his new locale… and it might just be his downfall.

“I think that, if and when Tommy finds or makes family for himself in Chicago, will he find those same pitfalls of making excuses, putting himself out there, and will that be his ultimate demise?”

Press PLAY on the video above to hear Sikora tee up Tommy’s time in Chicago, then hit the comments with your predictions for the latest Power spinoff!