The Game Renewed for Season 2

The Game is coming back for another season.

Paramount+ announced Tuesday that the football drama starring Hosea Chanchez and Wendy Raquel Robinson has been renewed for Season 2.

‘With ample humor and heart, [showrunner] Devon Greggory reimagined an iconic series, brought back beloved legacy characters and introduced new fan favorites,” Nicole Clemens, the president of original scripted series at Paramount+, said in a statement. “As Tasha Mack says, ‘game recognizes game,’ and audiences continue to discover the series on Paramount+. We look forward to what Devon and his team have in store for us next season on and off the field.”

Set in Las Vegas, the series explores Black culture through a football lens as the show’s key players grapple with “racism, sexism, classism” and more while also fighting for “fame, fortune, respect and love.”

In addition to Chanchez and Robinson, the show also stars Chicago Fire’s Adriyan Rae as Brittany Pitts, the now grown-up daughter of Jason and Kelly Pitts; Vaughn Hebron (Tyler Perry’s The Oval) as Jamison Fields, an undrafted free agent; Madam Secretary’s Tim Daly as Colonel Ulysses S. Thatcher, a self-made billionaire and owner of the Las Vegas Fury football team; Analisa Velez (Sneaky Pete) as Brittany’s best friend Raquel Navarro; and Power Book III: Raising Kanan’s Toby Sandeman as Garret Evans, the top player in the league.

Season 1 ended with Malik Wright (Chanchez) going public about his mental health issue after months of hallucinating his dead friend Caleb. Meanwhile, the Colonel (Daly) threatened to take everything Tasha Mack (Robinson) worked for — including her eponymous sports agency — after players went on strike ahead of their first game over failed negotiations for better benefits.

