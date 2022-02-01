Killing Eve Trailer: Eve Finds Love and Villanelle Finds God in the Final Season

Killing Eve is back for its final mission — but will Eve and Villanelle find their way back to each other?

In a new trailer for the fourth and final season of the BBC America thriller released on Tuesday — you can watch it above — we catch up with Eve and Villanelle, and they’re in very different places: Villanelle has seemingly found religion, although she hasn’t completely stopped sinning yet (“I killed two people last night after I tried really hard not to”), while Eve is having sex with a charming new gentleman friend.

But Eve gets roped back in by Carolyn, who tells her that members of The Twelve are murdered. “You’re still playing the same old game of chess,” Eve tells her… but when we see the secret conspiracy board Eve is keeping, we know she’s still playing it, too. With the Righteous Brothers’ “Unchained Melody” playing in the background, she and Villanelle finally cross paths across a fish tank, a la Leo and Claire in Romeo + Juliet, but Eve isn’t ready to forgive and forget. She reminds Villanelle about the fable of the scorpion and the frog… and Villanelle wonders if Eve is actually the scorpion in their relationship.

In case you forgot, last season of Killing Eve — which ended way back in May 2020 — wrapped up with Eve and Villanelle agreeing to go their separate ways on a London bridge, but they both turned back and looked into each other’s eyes after they walked away. (Click here for a full breakdown of the Season 3 finale with executive producers Suzanne Heathcoate and Sally Woodward Gentle.)

We already know that cast member Camille Cottin, who plays The Twelve member Hélène, has been promoted to series regular for Season 4. Also, Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts) will play a new assassin-in-training.

Season 4 of Killing Eve premieres Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8/7c on BBC America. Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at the final season, and hit the comments to share your first impressions.