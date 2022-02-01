Criminal Minds Revival Is Not DOA at Paramount+: 'It Is Alive and Well'

Paramount+’s seemingly DOA Criminal Minds revival still has a pulse. Bull Cancellation: The CBS Drama's Tumultuous 6-Season Run Revisited

Despite buzz that the project was bound for the morgue, Tanya Gills, Chief Programming Officer at ViacomCBS Streaming, told reporters Tuesday at the Television Critics Assoc. Winter Press Tour that, “We are still very much in development on Criminal Minds. We’ll have more to share soon on that, but it is alive and well.”

Last summer, Paget Brewster, who was one of several vets of the OG CBS series being eyed to appear in the follow-up, announced on social media that the project is knocking on the Grim Reaper’s door. “Sadly, we think it’s dead,” she declared on Twitter in response to a fan’s query about the status of the project. “I’ll let you know if there is any progress, but it seems unlikely. Which is a bummer.”

As TVLine reported in early 2021 , the plan for the Criminal Minds revival is to feature a mix of legacy characters (primarily from the show’s final season) and new ones, not dissimilar to what CBS has done with CSI: Vegas. That reconstituted BAU will then track a singular case over the entire season, breaking from the OG series’ Case of the Week format.

It was two years ago ago that Criminal Minds aired its Season 15/series finale; TVLine readers gave it an average grade of “B,” while we handed it a less enthusiastic “C.” The final-season cast from which the Paramount+ revival hopes to coax some returns included series vets Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Matthew Gray Gubler, Kirsten Vangsness and Brewster as well as Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Daniel Henney.