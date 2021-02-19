Criminal Minds Revival In Early Development at Paramount+

Just a year after concluding its 15-season run on CBS, Criminal Minds is slinking out of the TV graveyard.

TVLine has learned that upstart streamer Paramount+ is looking to revive the killer procedural via a limited event series (that sources say could also once again become an ongoing series). 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Insiders caution that the project — co-produced once again by CBS Studios and ABC Signature — remains in its infancy and no deals have been completed. The goal, we’re told, would be for the new iteration to feature a mix of legacy and new characters, not dissimilar to what CBS has planned with its in-the-works CSI sequel series.

It was exactly one year ago today that Criminal Minds aired its meh-received series finale (TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of “B.”, while we handed it a less enthusiastic “C”). The final-season cast included series vets Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Matthew Gray Gubler, Kirsten Vangsness and Paget Brewster as well as Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Daniel Henney.

CBS All Access is set to be rebranded as Paramount+ on March 4. The new service will combine original content with shows from CBS and cable outlets MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount Network and Nickelodeon.

Reps for Paramount Plus, CBS Studios and ABC Signature declined to comment for this story.