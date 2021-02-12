CSI Revival: Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez and Paula Newsome Join CBS' In-the-Works Sequel Series

CBS’ in-the-works CSI revival has tapped a trio of TV vets to work alongside franchise vets William Petersen and Jorja Fox. CSI Revival Cast: Your 10 Most Wanted

Although reps for CBS and CBS Studios declined to comment, TVLine has learned that Matt Lauria (Friday Night Lights, Kingdom), Paula Newsome (Chicago Med, Barry) and Mel Rodriguez (Last Man on Earth) have joined the potential event series, which has yet to snag a formal pickup at the Eye network.

Lauria will play Josh, a Level 3 CSI who excels at crime scene reconstruction, while Newsome will portray Maxine, the new head of the Vegas Crime lab. Rodriguez will play Hugo, the head medical examiner who has a slightly creepy obsession with dead bodies. Two additional roles are still being cast.

Petersen and Fox, meanwhile, are expected to reprise their respective roles as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle in the sequel series, which was initially slated to premiere last fall, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the original CSI‘s 2000 launch. The coronavirus pandemic, however, delayed those plans.

Elementary vet Jason Tracey is shepherding the project which, pending an official green light from CBS, would likely begin production later this year.