Charmed Season 4 Promo Introduces Lucy Barrett as New Third Witch

The Power of Three is reuniting this spring. Charmed returns to The CW for its fourth season on Friday, March 11 (8/7c), and TVLine has an exclusive first look at the promo, which introduces Australian actress Lucy Barrett as the new third Charmed One.

“After the tragic death of their sister, Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) struggle to get back on their feet until a fateful encounter with the new Charmed One (Barrett) reawakens the Power of Three…and their sisterhood,” reads the official description for Season 4. “But who is this mysterious young artist from Philadelphia, and why was she — of all people — chosen to take on the mantle of a Charmed One? Could she be their long-lost sister? Or is she something else entirely?”

And this new witch couldn’t be coming along at a better time. The description goes on to say that “the magical world is coming apart at the seams,” and the Charmed ones are being blamed for failing to stop a mysterious new baddie from attacking innocent creatures.

“To uncover the truth behind this new threat, they’ll need to rely on old allies Harry (Rupert Evans), Jordan (Jordan Donica), Josefina (Mareya Salazar) and Ruby (Bethany Brown), as well as unexpected new ones — Roxie (Shi Ne Nielson), the beguiling owner of magical nightclub The Blue Camellia, and Dev (Kapil Talwalkar), a popular performer at the club,” the description continues. “And the Charmed Ones will need all of the help they can get, because whoever is coming after them has a plan. And if it succeeds, it will mean the end of the Power of Three…forever.”

Jeffrey Lieber, Nicki Renna and Joey Falco serve as showruners for Season 4, executive-producing alongside Kevin Dowling, Lisa Towers, Jennie Snyder Urman, Ben Silverman, Brad Silberling, Howard Owens, Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro.

“We’re so excited about this character,” Renna told TVLine of the yet-unnamed third Charmed One back in August 2021. “It’s an opportunity to bring in an incredibly fun, irreverent, unpredictable personality. She’s edgy and smart and has a wicked sense of humor, but we also like that she’s not perfect. She’s flawed. She has insecurities and fears like we all do. We’re just having a lot of fun, and we’re excited to explore how that will affect the dynamic between Mel and Maggie.”

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at Barrett’s character in action, then drop a comment with your hopes for Season 4 below.