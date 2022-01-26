Amy Schneider's Jeopardy! Winning Streak Ends at 40 Games — Here's the 'Final' Clue That Sealed Her Fate

By /

That was fun while it lasted!

Amy Schneider‘s record-setting Jeopardy! winning streak came to an end on Wednesday’s show after the game show phenom got tripped up on the Final Jeopardy! clue.

The engineering manager from Oakland, Calif. — who pocketed $1,382,800 during her 40-day reign — was beat out by Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago, who finished in first place with $29,600 (to Schneider’s $19,600).

Talsma nailed a key Daily Double late in the Double Jeopardy! round, which kept the game competitive heading into Final Jeopardy! (where Schneider led Talsma $27,600 had $17,600).

The Final Jeopardy! category was “Countries in the World” and the clue read: “The only nation in the world whose name in English ends with an H, it’s also one of the 10 most populous.” The correct response: “What is Bangladesh?”

RELATED STORIES

Talsma responded correctly; Schneider left her response card blank.

In addition to holding the No. 2 spot on the all-time consecutive wins list behind only current host Ken Jennings (74 wins), Schneider ranks fourth on the all-time regular season cash winnings list behind Matt Amodio ($1,518,601), James Holzhauer ($2,462,216), and Jennings ($2,520,700).

Rhone Talsma Jeopardy!“I had thought that Rhone was going to be tough going into it,” Schneider admitted. “I loved hanging out with him, we had great conversation before the taping, but I could tell that he was here to play and that he was going to be good. I still came very close to winning, but I did feel like maybe I was slipping a little bit. And once it was clear that he was fast on the buzzer, I knew it was going to be a battle all the way.

“It’s really been an honor,” she concluded. “To know that I’m one of the most successful people at a game I’ve loved since I was a kid and to know that I’m a part of its history now, I just don’t know how to process it.”

Schneider will return for the Tournament of Champions this fall.

ad
 