Amy Schneider's Jeopardy! Winning Streak Ends at 40 Games — Here's the 'Final' Clue That Sealed Her Fate

That was fun while it lasted!

Amy Schneider‘s record-setting Jeopardy! winning streak came to an end on Wednesday’s show after the game show phenom got tripped up on the Final Jeopardy! clue.

The engineering manager from Oakland, Calif. — who pocketed $1,382,800 during her 40-day reign — was beat out by Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago, who finished in first place with $29,600 (to Schneider’s $19,600).

Talsma nailed a key Daily Double late in the Double Jeopardy! round, which kept the game competitive heading into Final Jeopardy! (where Schneider led Talsma $27,600 had $17,600).

The Final Jeopardy! category was “Countries in the World” and the clue read: “The only nation in the world whose name in English ends with an H, it’s also one of the 10 most populous.” The correct response: “What is Bangladesh?”

Talsma responded correctly; Schneider left her response card blank.

In addition to holding the No. 2 spot on the all-time consecutive wins list behind only current host Ken Jennings (74 wins), Schneider ranks fourth on the all-time regular season cash winnings list behind Matt Amodio ($1,518,601), James Holzhauer ($2,462,216), and Jennings ($2,520,700).

“I had thought that Rhone was going to be tough going into it,” Schneider admitted. “I loved hanging out with him, we had great conversation before the taping, but I could tell that he was here to play and that he was going to be good. I still came very close to winning, but I did feel like maybe I was slipping a little bit. And once it was clear that he was fast on the buzzer, I knew it was going to be a battle all the way.

“It’s really been an honor,” she concluded. “To know that I’m one of the most successful people at a game I’ve loved since I was a kid and to know that I’m a part of its history now, I just don’t know how to process it.”

Schneider will return for the Tournament of Champions this fall.