TVLine Items: Lotus Alum Is Physical, Lucy Liu's Stephen King Gig and More

The White Lotus star Murray Bartlett is a very busy man: Just weeks after booking a role in Hulu’s Chippendales limited series, the actor has revealed that he will also appear in Season 2 of Apple TV+’s Physical, our sister site Variety reports.

Bartlett will play Vincent “Vinnie” Green, a charismatic fitness instructor, weight loss guru and late-night infomercial pioneer who is both friends and rivals with Rose Byrne’s Sheila.

“That stuff that I get to do is really fun, but it’s twisted and smart,” Bartlett tells the Just for Variety podcast. “It’s interesting because it’s got that whole like ’80s fun thing, but there’s a depth to this show that’s really moving.”

* Lucy Liu (Elementary) will star in a limited-series adaptation of Stephen King’s novel Later for Blumhouse Television, our sister site Deadline reports. The project, written by Raelle Tucker (True Blood), is about a literary agency owner whose son can talk to the dead, all of whom tell him the truth. A network is not yet attached.

* HBO Max’s Batgirl movie has cast Ivory Aquino (When We Rise) as Barbara’s best friend, bartender Alysia Yeoh, who is the first major transgender character in a live-action DC Comics movie, per Deadline.

* ABC’s To Tell the Truth will return with new episodes on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 10/9c.

* Netflix has set a Friday, March 4 premiere date for Pieces of Her, its thriller series based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling novel, in which a random act of violence in a sleepy Georgia town sets off an unexpected chain of events for 30-year-old Andy Oliver (played by Bella Heathcote) and her mother Laura (Toni Collette).

* BET+ has released a trailer for the Real Husbands of Hollywood revival, premiering Thursday, Feb. 10:

