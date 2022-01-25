Percy Jackson and the Olympians Series Officially a Go at Disney+ — Watch Author Rick Riordan's Message to Fans

The Olympians are coming — and we don’t just mean the ones competing in Beijing.

Disney+ has ordered to series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, a small-screen adaptation of Rick Riordan’s beloved fantasy novels. The official announcement comes nearly two years after Riordan shared that he was helping to develop the potential series at Disney+ in May 2020.

Riordan — who broke the series order news in a video message to fans on Tuesday; you can watch it above — will pen the pilot with Jon Steinberg (Black Sails), while James Bobin (The Mysterious Benedict Society) will direct. All three will serve as executive producers, as will former Touchstone Television President Bert Salke, who originally put the project into development.

“With Rick Riordan, Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz leading our creative team, we’re deep into creating a compelling TV series worthy of the heroic mythological characters that millions of Percy Jackson readers know are well worth caring about, and we’re eager to invite Disney+ audiences into stories that are true to the blockbuster franchise and full of anticipation, humor, surprise, and mystery,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television.

The live-action series will follow Percy Jackson, a 12-year-old modern demigod who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus.

Riordan’s book series includes The Lightning Thief, The Sea of Monsters, The Titan’s Curse, The Battle of the Labyrinth and The Last Olympian, with the first two novels previously turned into feature films in 2010 and 2013, respectively.