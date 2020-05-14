Percy Jackson TV Series in the Works at Disney+ — Watch Announcement

RELATED STORIES The Mandalorian: Boba Fett to Appear in Season 2, Played by Star Wars Vet

The son of Poseidon is ready to make a splash at Disney+.

Author Rick Riordan announced on Twitter on Thursday that he is helping to develop a TV series adaptation of his Percy Jackson & The Olympians YA book series.

After making the announcement in a short video alongside his wife Becky (below), Riordan said in a follow-up statement, “We can’t say much more at this stage but we are very excited about the idea of a live-action series of the highest quality, following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with The Lightning Thief in Season 1.”

Promising that he and his wife would be “involved in every aspect of the show,” Riordan said, “It’s going to be a fantastic, exciting ride!”

The Percy Jackson series follows the titular teen as he comes to realize that his father was no mortal but the Greek god Poseidon, king of the seas. In the first book, The Lightning Thief, Percy sets out to find the Greek god Zeus’ purloined lightning bolt.

In a Lightning Thief movie adaptation and its sequel, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, Logan Lerman (Hunters) played Percy, while Alexandra Daddario (White Collar) and Brandon T. Jackson (Mr. Robinson) respectively played Athena’s daughter, Annabeth, and Percy’s satyr protector, Grover.