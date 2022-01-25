The Equalizer's Queen Latifah Weighs In on Chris Noth's Exit Amid Assault Allegations: 'Justice Has to Prevail'

Just over a month after Chris Noth was fired from CBS’ The Equalizer, series star Queen Latifah has addressed the “delicate situation” involving sexual assault allegations against her former co-star.

“It’s still surreal. It’s such a dicey, delicate situation that requires a great deal of respect. That’s a personal thing that he’s going to have to deal with,” Latifah told People in an interview published Monday. “And my feeling is justice has to prevail regardless. I just want the right things to be done, you know?”

Since last December, five women have come forward with allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against Noth, claims that the actor called “categorically false.” Days after the accusations surfaced, CBS confirmed Noth’s exit from The Equalizer. Since his final appearance in the Jan. 2 episode (which was filmed before the imbroglio), one episode has aired that did not address his character, William Bishop, at all — and according to Latifah, a decision has not yet been made regarding how Bishop’s permanent exit will be handled.

“We are figuring out what we want to do creatively on the show and how we’re going to deal with that character,” she continued. “Chris’s character is obviously a big part of the show, and it was amazing chemistry.”

New episodes of The Equalizer resume Sunday, Feb. 27; TVLine has reached out to CBS for further details on Bishop’s departure.

As TVLine exclusively reported earlier this month, a planned cameo from Noth in the upcoming finale of HBO Max’s And Just Like That… has been scrapped in the wake of the allegations. The fitness company Peloton also pulled a recent ad featuring Noth, in which the actor poked fun at Mr. Big’s death in the And Just Like That… premiere.