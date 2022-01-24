Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol Cancelled at Peacock After One Season

Peacock is breaking the Da Vinci code: The streamer has cancelled the prequel Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol after just one season, our sister site Deadline reports.

“We were so proud to bring this action-packed mystery thriller to our members and enjoyed watching this compelling series unfold with a satisfying, complete story,” Peacock said in a statement. “We’re grateful to Dan Dworkin, Jay Beattie, Dan Brown, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard along with CBS Studios, Imagine Television and UTV for bringing this international bestselling novel to life.”

Based on the 2009 novel by Brown — a prequel to The Da Vinci Code, which was turned into a blockbuster film franchise starring Tom Hanks — The Lost Symbol starred Succession alum Ashley Zukerman as Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon (the role Hanks played in the film series). In the series, Langdon was recruited by the CIA to crack the code on a number of deadly puzzles after his mentor goes missing.

Eddie Izzard costarred as Langdon’s mentor Peter Solomon, with Valorie Curry, Beau Knapp, Rick Gonzalez and Sumalee Montano rounding out the supporting cast.

The Lost Symbol debuted on Peacock in September with a 10-episode freshman season. The season (and now series) finale aired on Nov. 18.

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Were you hoping to solve more mysteries with The Lost Symbol? Drop your thoughts on the cancellation in a comment below.