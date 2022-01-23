Did SEAL Team Just Release Its Series Finale? David Boreanaz Offers Update

The following contains only the slightest of thematic spoilers, but no plot details, from SEAL Team‘s Season 5 finale (now streaming on Paramount+).

Paramount+’s SEAL Team closed out Season 5 with an episode that surely has fans wondering if the military drama has quietly retired.

We won’t get into plot specifics here, but the season’s 14th and final hour — titled “All Bravo Stations,” written by showrunner Spencer Hudnut and directed by Christopher Chulack — quite beautifully featured significant (and sometimes bittersweet) developments for several characters on the home front and in their personal lives, in a way that felt very, very “series finale.”

The episode’s closing sequence, meanwhile, raised serious questions about Bravo Team’s future, and whether the show can possibly go on (at least in its known, familiar form).

Series star David Boreanaz, as part of an upcoming, in-depth TVLine Q&A, acknowledged that the way the Season 5 finale ended “is really going to change the fabric” of the show moving forward.

If, that is, it does move forward.

At press time, SEAL Team has neither been renewed for Season 6 nor had its ending confirmed. TVLine hears that the military drama, which transitioned from its original home on CBS to Paramount+ after this season’s fourth episode, has a very loyal fan base that followed it from broadcast to streaming, and that an official announcement about its future could be coming soon.

Boreanaz himself, when asked about the state of a possible Season 6, told TVLine, “Listen, I’m an optimistic person…,” but noted “there’s nothing official” to announce.

“I do know that we’ve done great for Paramount+,” he added, “and I’ll just leave it there.”

If you have watched the season finale, do you think SEAL Team can (or should) go on? Weigh in below, being mindful to pre-announce any spoiler discussion.

Want scoop on SEAL Team, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.



