SEAL Team Renewed at Paramount+ — But Who Will Return for Season 6?

Bravo Team has not fought its last fight.

Paramount+ has renewed the David Boreanaz-led SEAL Team for a sixth season, it was announced on Tuesday — a little over a week after the release of a satisfying-yet-ultimately explosive Season 5 finale.

Network execs confirmed that the renewal is for just 10 episodes (vs. Season 5’s 14), but this was this not announced as a final season.

SEAL Team‘s Jan. 23 season-ender — rife as it was with closure and big personal moments for most every character — could have been mistaken for a fine series finale, save for the closing sequence that rained RPG missiles down on a pinned-down Bravo in Mali. David Boreanaz, though, said that the episode was not at all designed to possibly wrap the series, if need be.

“I think that it was designed purely for, ‘This is what happens and could happen in a war situation.’ Like, this is real,” Boreanaz, who is also an exec producer and sometime director on the high-octane military drama, told TVLine. “We didn’t design it in a way that said, ‘Hey, we’re doing this, and that’s the end of the series!'” Rather, showrunner “Spencer [Hudnut] wanted to go out the way he wanted to go out, for this specific moment. It shows again: Everything is good, and then bam.”

But given how the Season 5 finale very tragically ended, what will SEAL Team‘s titular Bravo brothers look like moving forward? Is there a reality where they all survived that Mali ambush?

"Who knows what's going to happen now?" answered Boreanaz. "Who's going to survive? Who's not going to survive? How could this affect Bravo? Who could be injured? Who could not be injured? What types of injuries?

“This is really going to change the fabric of them,” he avowed. “But strength in numbers, always. It’s a team. One man out, another man in. That’s real life, and that’s what our show is about.”

Are you glad to get another tour with SEAL Team?

