The Endgame Trailer: Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathe Square Off in NBC Thriller — Watch Video

RELATED STORIES Law & Order: Jack McCoy Is Back in New Teaser for NBC's Upcoming Revival

Law & Order: Jack McCoy Is Back in New Teaser for NBC's Upcoming Revival NBC Reporter Hit by Car on Live TV -- Then Immediately Returns to Airwaves!

Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathe set out to out-smart each other in the first trailer for NBC’s upcoming series The Endgame.

The thriller drama follows Elena Federova (played by Gotham vet Baccarin), a very recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who even in captivity orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists, and Val Turner (All Rise‘s Bathe), the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan. And even though the two are on opposite sides of the law, “we are going to be partners,” Elena declares to Val in the above video.

Costa Ronin (The Americans) costars as Sergey Vodianov, the love of Elena’s life and her partner in crime, while Noah Bean (Nikita) portrays Jonathan Doak, the FBI Assistant Director in Charge who supervises Agent Turner. The cast also features Kamal Bolden (Rosewood), Jordan Johnson-Hinds (Nurses) and Mark D. Espinoza (Major Crimes).

Nick Wootton (Scorpion) serves as showrunner and will executive-produce alongside The Fast and the Furious franchise veteran Justin Lin, who directed the pilot. Additional EPs include Jake Coburn (Arrow, Quantico) and Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries).

The Endgame premieres Monday, Feb. 21 at 10/9c.

Press PLAY above to watch the trailer, then hit the comments with your first impressions.