TVLine Items: Perry Mason Castings, Last Week Tonight Returns and More

Perry Mason is taking on a new case: Stranger Things vet Sean Astin will recur during Season 2 as Perry and Della’s new client Sunny Gryce, our sister site Deadline reports. The character is described as “a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield that is dueling supermarkets in town, and he’ll make sure he gets his money’s worth out of his fancy new attorneys.”

Additionally, Tommy Dewey (Pivoting, Casual) will appear in the recurring role of Brooks McCutcheon, the scion of the wealthiest oil family in Los Angeles.

The actors join previously cast series regular Katherine Waterston (the Fantastic Beasts movies, Alien: Covenant), who will play Ginny Aimes, a teacher at the private school attended by Perry’s son Teddy.

* NBC has cancelled the Lil Rel Howery-hosted game show Small Fortune after one season, per Deadline.

* Jelani Alladin (The Walking Dead: World Beyond) has joined Disney+’s upcoming Beauty and the Beast prequel series as Jean-Michel, a talented artist with a quick wit, per Deadline.

* Last Week Tonight With John Oliver will return for Season 9 on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 11/10c on HBO. Watch a trailer:

* Apple TV+ has released a teaser for the second half of Central Park Season 2, premiering Friday, March 4:

