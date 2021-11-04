Perry Mason Adds Katherine Waterston to Cast, Teases Season 2 Murder Case

RELATED STORIES What's New on Netflix in November — Plus: Disney+, HBO Max and Others

The court has been adjourned for a while now, but we finally have our first details about Season 2 of HBO’s Perry Mason reboot.

Katherine Waterston (the Fantastic Beasts movies, Alien: Covenant) has joined the cast as a new series regular, our sister site Variety reports. Waterston will play Ginny Aimes, a teacher at the private school where Perry’s son Teddy is attending. Perry “discovers he’s happy his kid is in Ginny’s hands — and finds he might need some of her sunshine for himself, too,” per the official description. Hmmm… sounds like a possible love interest to us.

The news also sheds fresh light on Season 2, which takes place months after last season’s Dodson trial. Perry and Della are pursuing civil cases at the height of the Great Depression while their lead detective Paul Drake strikes out on his own. “An open-and-closed case overtakes the city of Los Angeles,” the description continues, “and Perry’s pursuit of justice reveals that not everything is always as it seems.” And if it seems like it’s been a while since we’ve seen Perry and company, it has: Season 1 wrapped up more than a year ago, in August 2020. (No premiere date for Season 2 has been announced yet.)

Along with Waterston, six more actors have joined the Perry Mason cast in recurring roles: Peter Mendoza (NCIS) and Fabrizio Guido (Mr. Iglesias) as brothers Mateo and Rafael, who are charged with murder; Onohoua Rodriguez (Veronica Mars) as the brother’s aunt Luisa; Jee Young Han (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) as new office hire Marion; Hope Davis (Succession) as businesswoman Camilla Nygaard; and Jon Chaffin (BMF) as Paul’s brother-in-law Morris. Plus, Diarra Kilpatrick, who plays Paul’s wife Clara, has been promoted to series regular.