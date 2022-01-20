Fatal Attraction: Joshua Jackson Set as Male Lead in Paramount+ Adaptation

RELATED STORIES Fatal Attraction Reboot, Starring Lizzy Caplan, Gets Paramount+ Series Order

Lizzy Caplan will only have eyes for Joshua Jackson in Paramount+’s retelling of Fatal Attraction.

Jackson has landed the male lead role in the streamer’s series adaptation of the 1987 film, which scored a formal series order back in November. The actor will play Dan Gallagher, with whom Caplan’s Alex becomes obsessed after the two engage in a brief affair. (Michael Douglas originated the role in the movie, opposite Glenn Close as Dan’s stalker.)

Further described as a “deep-dive reimagining” of the film, Paramount+’s take on the story will explore “fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control,” the logline describes.

“Joshua is an incredible talent who creates beautifully complicated characters on both the screen and stage,” said Nicole Clemens, Paramount+’s president of original scripted series, in a statement on Thursday. “He and Lizzy are perfectly matched to tell a nuanced and modern narrative about the complexities of the human psyche. We’re thrilled to partner with them to bring this provocative and captivating story to a new generation.”

Alexandra Cunningham (Dirty John, Bates Motel) and Kevin J. Hynes (Scorpion) co-developed the story for Fatal Attraction and will executive-produce, while Cunningham will also serve as writer and showrunner.

Jackson most recently starred in Peacock’s limited series Dr. Death, where he portrayed real-life surgeon Christopher Duntsch. Prior to that, his recent TV work includes Little Fires Everywhere, The Affair and When They See Us.

Is Jackson the Dan you imagined? Tell us below!