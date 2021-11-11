Fatal Attraction Reboot, Starring Lizzy Caplan, Gets Paramount+ Series Order

RELATED STORIES Fatal Attraction, Flashdance TV Shows, Three More Classic Movie Adaptations in the Works at Paramount+

Protect your pet bunnies at all costs, because another Fatal Attraction is underway.

A series adaptation of the 1987 thriller, which will star Masters of Sex alum Lizzy Caplan, has been officially ordered at Paramount+, the streamer announced Thursday.

The original Fatal Attraction starred Michael Douglas as Dan, a married lawyer who has a one-night stand with Glenn Close’s Alex while his wife is out of town, leading Alex to become dangerously obsessed with Dan after their fling. Caplan will play Alex in Paramount+’s reboot, which plans to tell its story “through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control.” (The role of Dan has yet to be cast.)

Alexandra Cunningham, whose credits include Dirty John and Bates Motel, will serve as writer, executive producer and showrunner on the series. Kevin J. Hynes, who developed the story with Cunningham, will also exec-produce. Fatal Attraction is one of several classic films potentially getting the series treatment at Paramount+, along with Flashdance, Love Story, The Parallax View and The Italian Job.

“Alexandra brings an incredibly strong and nuanced point of view to a story that became a cultural phenomenon but has thus far only been told from the male gaze,” said Nicole Clemens, Paramount+’s president of original scripted series. “Partnered with Kevin, they will bring the next explosive chapter of this story to a new generation with a balanced eye to the complexities of the human psyche.”

In 2019, Caplan played a similarly iconic movie villain for the small screen, portraying nurse Annie Wilkes in Hulu’s Castle Rock series after Kathy Bates played the character in the film Misery. Caplan’s other TV credits include Party Down, Truth Be Told and, most recently, the animated Netflix series Inside Job, where she voices protagonist Reagan Ridley.