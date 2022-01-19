We now know what to call Prime Video’s upcoming Lord of the Rings series.

The show adapted from J.R.R. Tolkien’s beloved fantasy trilogy is officially titled The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, TVLine has learned.

“This is a title that we imagine could live on the spine of a book next to J.R.R. Tolkien’s other classics,” showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay said in a statement. “Up until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring — but before there was one, there were many… and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all.”

Per Payne and McKay, the series “unites all major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age,” including the forging of the Rings of Power, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor (the island of men from which Aragorn is descended) and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men (chronicled in the prologue of Peter Jackson’s Fellowship of the Ring).

Prime Video also released a title video, which you can check out above, featuring a voiceover pulled from Tolkien’s famous Lord of the Rings epigraph: “Three rings for the elven-kings under the sky; seven for the dwarf-lords in their halls of stone; nine for mortal men doomed to die; one for the Dark Lord on his dark throne in the land of Mordor where the shadows lie.”

Rings of Power, which premieres Friday, Sept. 2 with new episodes released weekly, takes place in the Second Age — thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings — and follows an ensemble of familiar and new characters as they “confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth,” aka Sauron. The series secured an early Season 2 renewal back in November 2019 and previously unveiled a first-look image from the premiere episode.

Morfydd Clark (His Dark Materials) will play a younger version of Galadriel, the ethereal elven ruler of Lothlorien and a bearer of one of the Rings of Power.

Additional cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman and Sara Zwangobani.

Payne and McKay will executive-produce alongside Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond and Sharon Tal Yguado, and producers Ron Ames and Christopher Newman. Co-executive producer Wayne Che Yip will direct, along with J.A. Bayona and Charlotte Brändström.

What do you think of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power as the series’ official name? Sound off in the comments!