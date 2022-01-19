NBC's AGT: Extreme Now Set for February Premiere, Four-Week Run

RELATED STORIES New Amsterdam Docs Get Devastating News About One of Their Own

New Amsterdam Docs Get Devastating News About One of Their Own This Is Us Recap: [Spoiler] Returns -- Will She Be Kev's Wedding Date?

Heretofore MIA from NBC’s midseason schedule — and after pausing production at one point due to a competitor’s on-set injury — America’s Got Talent: Extreme now is set for a late February premiere.

In turn, the network’s American Song Contest (which is based on Eurovision Song Contest) has been pushed back to March.

AGT: Extreme will premiere Monday, Feb. 21 at 8/7c, running two hours each week for four weeks. The offshoot of the OG AGT promises to showcase “the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply can’t be confined to a theater stage.”

Extreme contestants will vie for a chance to win a $500,000 prize and the title of… well, the champion of America’s Got Talent: Extreme. Series creator Simon Cowell will serve as judge alongside WWE superstar Nikki Bella and motocross and rally car driver Travis Pastrana., while AGT host Terry Crews will fill that same role on Extreme.

It was during an October 2021 rehearsal when escape artist Jonathan Goodwin was injured while performing his act. Goodwin — who previously made it to the semis of America’s Got Talent Season 15 — reportedly was performing a stunt that involved escaping from a straightjacket and falling onto an air mattress from 70 feet in the air, all while avoiding two swinging cars that were suspended on either side of him. Goodwin was reportedly crushed by the cars, causing them to explode. He then reportedly fell to the ground and hit his head, causing some people on set to think he died.

Days later, Goodwin shared on Instagram that he had a “long road to recovery” ahead.

American Song Contest, which previously laid claim to that Feb. 21 date, now will premiere Monday, March 21 at 8 pm, and air two hours each week for eight weeks, building to a “Grand Final” on Monday, May 9.