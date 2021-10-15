America's Got Talent: Extreme's Jonathan Goodwin Hospitalized After Stunt Goes Wrong in Rehearsal

RELATED STORIES Law & Order: Organized Crime Recap: Liv Discovers Eli's Troubling Secret

Law & Order: Organized Crime Recap: Liv Discovers Eli's Troubling Secret Law & Order: SVU Recap: TikTok on the Clock and the Party Does Stop

An accident on the set of America’s Got Talent: Extreme has left daredevil Jonathan Goodwin in the hospital with critical injuries.

“During a rehearsal last evening for America’s Got Talent: Extreme, an accident occurred in which escape artist Jonathan Goodwin was injured while performing his act,” a spokesperson for the show tells TVLine. “He was responsive and was immediately taken to the hospital where he is continuing to receive medical care. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as we await further updates on his condition.”

According to TMZ’s initial report, Goodwin — who previously competed in Season 15 of America’s Got Talent, making it all the way to the semifinals — was performing a stunt that involved escaping from a straightjacket and falling onto an air mattress from 70 feet in the air, all while avoiding two swinging cars that were also suspended on either side of him. Goodwin was reportedly crushed by the cars, causing them to explode. Goodwin then reportedly fell to the ground and hit his head, causing some people on set to think he died.

An offshoot of America’s Got Talent, AGT: Extreme welcomes Simon Cowell back to the judges panel, joining newcomers Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana. Terry Crews will also be back to serve as host.

Expected to premiere midseason, the new AGT series “will showcase the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply cannot be confined to a theater stage,” according to NBC. “Each week contestants will go head-to-head in the most wild, intense and often times beautiful performances to vie for a $500,000 prize and the ultimate title, the champion of America’s Got Talent: Extreme.”

Prior to appearing on AGT, Goodwin made it to the finals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2019.

Hit PLAY on the video below to relive some of Goodwin’s most memorable stunts on America’s Got Talent: