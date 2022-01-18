Yellowjackets Jackie's Big O: Supernatural, 'Shrooms or a Sham? The Show's EPs Weigh In

Of all the answers we received during Yellowjackets‘ addictive first season, one remains mind-bendingly elusive: How on Earth did Jackie have such a good time during her Doomcoming fling with Travis?

We’re talking about the Episode 9 interlude in which Jackie (played by Ella Purnell) decides that, because she’s likely to die of starvation in the weeks ahead and because she’s just learned her best friend is pregnant with Jackie’s boyfriend’s baby, she might as well ditch her virginity. Travis (Kevin Alves) really is her only option, so she railroads him into joining her for a roll in the hay dusty attic — despite the fact that she knows he and Natalie are kind of a thing. (Read a full recap.)

Allow us a side note about Natalie and Travis, which will play into the discussion in a moment. Earlier in Season 1, we saw the teenage plane crash survivors act on their growing attraction by attempting to have sex. But Travis, who was a virgin, had a tough time dealing with the idea that Natalie was not; ultimately, the deed never was done.

Nat and Travis did fool around enough, though, to make it clear to audiences that he’s got no game — in a sweet, totally understandable way! So color us surprised when, during her brief (sorry, Travis) hookup with Travis in Episode 9, Jackie seemed to have little trouble achieving orgasm. (Pardon our frankness, but when you’re dealing with a drama about teen girls potentially and literally cannibalizing each other, why mince words?)

Was it beginner’s luck? Forest magic? The influence of those hallucinogenic mushrooms everyone but Jackie accidentally ate? When TVLine spoke with series co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the unlikely O wasn’t the first thing we asked them about… but we definitely asked.

“The thing that we talked about was the combination of the magic in the forest and the ‘shrooms sort of creating a more tuned-in, pleasurable experience,” Nickerson said, while Lyle called to mind the scene in the premiere in which Jackie’s eager boyfriend, Jeff, leaves her obviously unsatisfied during a make-out session in her bedroom.

“We wanted it to be a counterpoint to the opening scene between her and Jeff, but at the same time, obviously, there were a lot of lost-virginity stories in the writers’ room at that time,” she said, chuckling. “We had a lot of discussion about exactly what you said: that she is a virgin, that Travis is a virgin, not wanting it to feel inauthentic.”

The EPs added that Jackie was definitely flying high (on post-orgasmic endorphins!) in the scene, but left the hows and whys up to viewer interpretation.

“Considering all the circumstances and the mindset that she was in,” Lyle continued, “whether or not it is a genuine orgasm or her kind of tapping into a freedom that she hasn’t felt before, is something that we were playing with and talking about a lot.”

