Y: The Last Man Fails to Find New Home After FX on Hulu Cancellation

Although its creatives had high hopes of finding a new home for their comic-book adaptation series, Y: The Last Man‘s TV journey has officially come to an end… again.

Executive producer/showrunner Eliza Clark recently took to Twitter to give fans the unfortunate news. “We tried really hard to get another platform to pick up Season 2 of Y. But sadly, it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen,” she wrote. “It is always incredibly difficult to move a show, and in recent years, it has only gotten harder.

“So many of you have been so supportive of the show, and I am so grateful to you,” she continued. “I love the group of artists who made Y truly, madly, deeply. It was the best creative work environment I’ve ever been a part of. I am immensely proud of the work that we did… I hope you will still watch the show. That you’ll still tell your friends to watch it.”

Amber Tamblyn, who played Kimberly Campbell Cunningham, retweeted Clark and added: “Our 1 season of #YTheLastMan is very much still worth watching. It contains some of the best acting I’ve ever seen on TV, in all the years I’ve been in this business. I was honored to bring Kimberly to life. Thank you Eli, for all of it. Who knows what the future might bring…”

When FX on Hulu pulled the plug three months ago, Clark was determined to find Y its next home, writing, “[W]e’re sad [the show] is not moving forward at FX on Hulu. But we know that someone else is going to be very lucky to have this team and this story.”

Tamblyn echoed Clark’s statement at the time, tweeting, “I know this extraordinary show that has so much to say will find a great new home soon. Looking forward to the next chapter. If you’re with me, let the world know. #YLivesOn.”

Were you holding out hope for Season 2? Let us know in the Comments below.