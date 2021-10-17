Y: The Last Man Cancelled at FX on Hulu

The story of Yorick Brown will remain unfinished (for now?): Y: The Last Man has been cancelled at FX on Hulu, executive producer Eliza Clark announced via Twitter on Sunday.

“We have learned that we will not be moving forward with FX on Hulu for Season 2 of Y: The Last Man,” Clark wrote. “I have never in my life been more committed to a story, and there is so much more left to tell… It is the most collaborative, creatively fulfilling and beautiful thing I have ever been a part of. We don’t want it to end.”

Although the series will not continue at the streamer, Clark expressed hope that the show will find a new outlet. “FX has been an amazing partner. We have loved working with them, and we’re sad [the show] is not moving forward at FX on Hulu,” Clark added. “But we know that someone else is going to be very lucky to have this team and this story… We are committed to find Y its next home.”

Actress Amber Tamblyn, who plays Kimberly Campbell Cunningham, also took to Twitter to comment on the unfortunate news. “While I’m disappointed, I know this extraordinary show that has so much to say will find a great new home soon. Looking forward to the next chapter. If you’re with me, let the world know. #YLivesOn”

Adapted from the comic book of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Y: The Last Man followed what happened after “a cataclysmic event decimates all but one cisgender male, Yorick Brown (Warcraft‘s Ben Schnetzer), and his pet monkey,” according to the show’s official description. The series followed the survivors of this brand new world as they struggled to cope with their new existence in hope of restoring what was lost and building something better.

“This is not the first time in twenty years I’ve seen Yorick & co. escape the seemingly inescapable!” Vaughan wrote on Instagram. “I love this show, and I’m very hopeful Y will find a new home, not just because it happens to employ more extraordinary women, people of color and members of the LGBTQ+ community — both in front of and behind the camera — than any project I’ve ever been a part of, but because they’ve made something spectacular, the kind of thoughtful, contemporary, fearless evolution of the comic that @pia.guerra and I always wanted.”

The rest of the cast includes Diane Lane (House of Cards), Juliana Canfield (Succession), Elliot Fletcher (The Fosters), Olivia Thirlby (Juno), Ashley Romans (NOS4A2) and Marin Ireland (The Umbrella Academy).

The remaining Season 1 episodes will continue to drop on Mondays via FX on Hulu, with the season finale set to begin streaming Nov. 1.

