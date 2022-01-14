Ratings: Ghosts Eyes New Audience High, Call Me Kat and Pivoting Go Low

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Young Sheldon (with 7.4 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating) and Ghosts (6.3 mil/0.6) are both on track for new season highs in audience (pending Nielsen finals). United States of Al (5.3 mil/0.5), B Positive (4.8 mil/0.5) and Bull (4.4 mil/0.4) were all steady. Our Updated Renewal/ Cancellation Forecast!

Fox’s Joe Millionaire (1.6 mil/0.3) dipped from its premiere. Following Sunday’s NFL-boosted season opener, Call Me Kat (1.5 mil/0.3) fell to series lows, while Pivoting‘s second episode drew… 990K and a 0.2.

The CW’s Walker returned to 994,000 total viewers — its second-largest audience of the young season — and a 0.1 demo rating.

NBC’s The Blacklist (3.3 mil/0.4), SVU (4.1 mil/0.6) and Organized Crime (3.2 mil/0.5) were all steady.

Over on ABC, Women of the Movement this week averaged 3 mil and a 0.4; companion docuseries Let the World See (2.5 mil/0.4) was also steady.

