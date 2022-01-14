TVLine Items: Walton to Power Book II, Chef Replaces Monarch and More

Comedy vet David Walton (New Girl, About a Boy) is trading laughs for drama, joining Starz’s Power Book II: Ghost as a series regular for Season 3, our sister site Deadline reports.

Walton will play Lucas Weston, “an adventure-seeking, left-leaning high-level executive at his family’s Wall Street firm.”

Additionally, Moriah Brown (Raising Dion) has boarded the show as Kiki Travis, a young VP at a Wall Street firm, while Monique Curnen, who recurred as former NYPD Detective Blanca Rodriguez in Season 1, will return as a series regular. The trio join the previously cast Keesha Sharp (Fox’s Lethal Weapon), who will take on the role of Professor Harper Bonet, a progressive intellectual and boho beauty.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef will air after the NFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 30 at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on Fox, replacing the series premiere of Monarch, which was pushed to fall.

* Perry Mason Season 2 has cast Mark O’Brien (City on a Hill, Halt and Catch Fire) in the series-regular role of Deputy District Attorney Thomas Milligan, per Deadline.

* Killing Eve has promoted Camille Cottin, who plays The Twelve member Hélène, to series regular for the fourth and final season, per Deadline. Additionally, Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts) will play a new assassin-in-training.

* Disney+ is in early development on a Real Steel series, based on the 2011 film that starred Hugh Jackman as a former boxer who turns an old robot into a boxing champion , our sister site Variety reports.

* Peacock has released a trailer for Supernatural Academy, its animated adaptation of Jaymin Eve’s book series, premiering Thursday, Jan. 20:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?