Inventing Anna Trailer: Julia Garner Pulls a Fast One in Shonda Rhimes' Forthcoming Netflix Drama

We’d like to introduce you to Inventing Anna‘s Anna Delvey… but we’re not exactly sure who she is, and neither is anyone in the Netflix drama’s new trailer.

Actually, allow us to amend that, courtesy of Anna herself: “Anna Delvey is a masterpiece, bitches!,” Julia Garner, who plays her, yells in the video above.

The series, which begins streaming on Friday, Feb. 11, stars Ozark‘s Garner as the mysterious (and mysteriously accented) titular character, whom the official logline says “stole the hearts of New York’s social scene — and stole their money, as well. But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman, or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream?”

Inventing Anna is the first series Shonda Rhimes created for the streaming network (her involvement on Bridgerton is as an executive producer), and it chronicles a journalist (played by Anna Chlumsky, Veep) who is intrigued by Delvey as she starts investigating her antics in the Big Apple. The series is inspired by the New York Magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People — and Its Banks.”

The series’ cast also includes Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black), Katie Lowes (Scandal), Jeff Perry (Scandal), Arian Moayed (Succession), Terry Kinney (Billions), Anders Holm (Workaholics), Anna Deveare Smith (For the People) and Alexis Floyd (The Bold Type).

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the trailer, then hit the comments with your thoughts!