Ratings: Legends and Batwoman Return Steady; Amazing Race, Good Sam Slip

In the latest TV show ratings, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow resumed Season 7 on Wednesday with 582,000 total viewers (veritably matching its season high) and a 0.1 demo rating (steady versus its fall finale). Our Updated Renewal/ Cancellation Forecast!

Closing The CW’s night, Batwoman (520K/0.1, read post mortem) also nearly matched its best audience of the season while steady in the demo.

NBC’s Chicago Med (7.1 mil/0.8) ticked up, Fire (7.2 mil/0.8) dipped and P.D. (5.7 mil/0.7, read post mortem) was steady. Med and Fire tied for the nightly demo win, and Fire delivered Wednesday’s biggest crowd.

Elsewhere:

FOX | I Can See Your Voice (2.2 mil/0.4) and Next Level Chef (1.9 mil/0.5) were steady.

CBS | Leading out of a primetime Price Is Right (4.8 mil/0.6) this week, The Amazing Race (3.4 mil/0.5, read recap) dropped 23 and 28 percent from its season opener. Good Sam (2.4 mil/0.2) dipped from its debut.

ABC | Home Economics (2.1 mil/0.4) ticked up, everyone else was steady.

