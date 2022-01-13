Arrow's David Ramsey to Star as Diggle in Justice U Series in Works at The CW

RELATED STORIES Batwoman Premiere: Nicole Kang and Bridget Regan Talk Poison Ivy Twists

John Diggle is perhaps not destined to be a Green Lantern, but it appears he will light the way for some would-be heroes in a new series in development at The CW.

Arrowverse vet David Ramsey is set to reprise his role as Diggle in Justice U, a new series being written by Michael Narducci (The Vampire Diaries) and Zoanne Clack (Grey’s Anatomy).

Per the official synopsis, “After spending years fighting alongside masked heroes, John Diggle embarks on a new mission to recruit five young meta humans to live undercover as freshmen at a prestigious university. There he will oversee their education and train them to become the heroes of tomorrow.”

Ramsey will also direct the pilot, in the event the project moves forward at The CW.

Since Arrow‘s end almost two years ago, Ramsey has been on a tour of sorts of the remaining Arrowverse shows, reprising here and there his role as Diggle — who ostensibly (but not quite really) has been grappling with some sort of “calling” ever since he found a green glowing something in Arrow’s series finale — while also directing episodes of each series.

Ramsey’s latest directorial effort, for Superman & Lois, will air this coming Tuesday (off a script penned by Narducci and Kristi Korzec), followed by his latest Diggle encore on Wednesday’s Batwoman.

