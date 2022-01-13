60 Minutes Spinoff Cancelled at Paramount+ After Less Than a Year

Time’s up for 60 Minutes+.

Paramount+ has cancelled the series, a spinoff of the venerable CBS newsmagazine. The move comes nearly one year after the offshoot premiered on the streamer. 2022 Renewal/Cancellation Scorecard: What's Coming Back? What's Already Axed? What's Still on the Bubble?

“We are proud of the team at 60 Minutes Plus and of the stories they produced, which informed the audience about some of the most important issues of our time,” Paramount+ said in a statement to our sister pub Variety. ”Their journalism was recognized with several awards, including a Gracie, National Headliner and NABJ Salute to Excellence Award. The excellent work that has been done by the 60 Minutes Plus team will continue to be on Paramount Plus.”

More than 50 years into its run, 60 Minutes remains a ratings force for CBS. It currently ranks as the network’s No. 2 series, behind Survivor.