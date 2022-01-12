Young and the Restless' Richard Burgi Explains Ouster: 'I Inadvertently Violated the Show's COVID Policy'

Richard Burgi has cleared up much confusion stemming from The Young and the Restless‘ sudden recast of the character of Ashland Locke, with Guiding Light alum Robert Newman (who will make his debut in February). The Young and the Restless' 10 Best Characters Ever

“I just want to set the record straight,” Burgi said in an Instagram Story posted late Tuesday. “My wife had said something about it being the show’s choice, which is true, but the reality is that I naively and inadvertently violated the show’s COVID policy.”

Burgi went on to share that he had tested positive over the Christmas break, while visiting family back East. He said he then “took the necessary five days [of isolation] the CDC had recommended, came back, and then tested twice negatively at the studio… and showed up to work, but it was not within the show’s guidelines, which [calls for] a 10-day [isolation] protocol. So I inadvertently violated the show’s COVID rules and protocols.

“I felt terrible about it, I still do,” he continued. “It bothers me mightily but it is what it is. I respect whatever the show’s decision is. They’re doing the best they can, as we all are. I truly wish the gentleman who’s coming in to play Ashland a wonderful time. He’s going to be working with the most incredible actress and a great, great cast. It’s an amazing show, I have nothing but good memories and good wishes for it.”

TVLine has reached out to CBS Daytime for comment on Burgi’s exit.