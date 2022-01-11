TVLine Items: Y&R Taps Guiding Light Vet, Hell or High Water Series and More

The Young and the Restless has found its new Ashland Locke: Guiding Light vet Robert Newman will take over the role from Richard Burgi, who announced his exit from the CBS soap just days ago, Soap Opera Digest reports.

Newman, who played Josh Lewis on Guiding Light on-and-off from 1981-2009, will make his Y&R debut in February.

In announcing his departure, Burgi — who had joined the soap in March 2021 — said in an Instagram video, “I want to say thank you to all of you wonderful folks, who have been so kind and generous and supportive with your words, and I have such gratitude for the support. …. I’ve had a great year on Y&R, and just thoroughly enjoyed the great cast and crew.”

* Fox is developing a series adaptation of the 2016 film Hell or High Water, which starred Jeff Bridges, Chris Pine and Ben Foster, our sister site Variety reports. In the project, “a ruthless oil tycoon attempts to plunder a West Texas ranching community, while two local brothers dodge a zealous Texas Ranger and fight to keep what’s theirs, one bank robbery at a time, come hell or high water.”

* The CW’s Legacies will now resume Season 4 on Thursday, Feb. 24. (Its midseason premiere was previously scheduled for Jan. 27.)

* The View vet Star Jones will serve as the new judge of Divorce Court, beginning this September.

* black-ish will welcome the following guest stars during its final season, ABC has announced: Andrew Bachelor (KingBach), Kent Bazemore, Simone Biles, Jeanie Buss, Daveed Diggs, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Vivica A. Fox, Montrezl Harrell, Dwight Howard, Magic Johnson, DeAndre Jordan, Malik Monk, Isaiah Mustafa, Kendrick Nunn, Rajon Rondo, Reid Scott and Stephen A. Smith, among others.

* ABC has given a pilot order to Josep, a single-cam comedy starring comedian Jo Koy as a recently divorced Filipino American nurse attempting to navigate dating, fatherhood and a very Filipino mother who loves to “help.”

* Paramount+’s The Godfather making-of limited series The Offer will premiere Thursday, April 28 with its first three episodes.

