Station 19 Renewed for Season 6

Ring the fire alarm: ABC has renewed Station 19 for a sixth season, TVLine has learned, with Krista Vernoff remaining as showrunner.

Through the first eight episodes of Season 5, the firefighter drama is averaging 6.3 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating (with Live+7 DVR playback), ranking third and second among all ABC dramas.

“It’s a privilege to tell stories of our heroic first responders, who on our show and in real life put their lives on the line every day to keep us all safe,” Vernoff said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to Disney and ABC for the early pickup for Season 6 of Station 19! It’s a tribute to the incredible work of our talented cast, crew, writers and creative team, as well as the dedication of our loyal fans who tune in every week.”

The Grey’s Anatomy spinoff — which returns from its winter hiatus on Thursday, Feb. 24 — follows a tight-knit group of Seattle firefighters, including Jason George’s Ben Warren, who started out on Grey’s before coming over to Station 19. Jaina Lee Ortiz, Boris Kodjoe, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Danielle Savre, Stefania Spampinato and Carlos Miranda lead the cast.

“The riveting storytelling and passionate fan base that Station 19 continues to cultivate is a testament to the unrelenting dedication of Krista Vernoff and the incredibly talented cast and crew,” ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich added in a statement. “Coupled with yesterday’s renewal of Grey’s Anatomy, the return of Station 19 ensures more crossover opportunities and a thrilling night of appointment television.”

Are you happy to see Station 19 get another call?